Here is How Sanath Jayasuriya Responded to his Ban

Former Sri Lankan cricket skipper Sanath Jayasuriya was on Tuesday handed a ban from all forms of cricket for two years after admitting two breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code. Following the decision, Jayasuriya was quoted as saying that he accepted the suspension for the “love of the sport of cricket” and to “protect the integrity” of the game.

The 49-year-old, regarded as one of the greatest One Day International batsmen of all time and was pivotal in winning the 1996 World Cup, accepted the punishment on Tuesday.

“I decided to admit the said charges at the first instance for the love of the Sport of Cricket, for the greater good and to protect the integrity of the Sport of Cricket

The circumstances surrounding the alleged failure, on my part, to provide the sim card and iPhone to the ICC ACU Officials immediately on demand were very personal in nature and a full hearing before an Anti-Corruption Tribunal would have entailed an in-depth examination on whether these surrounding circumstances would amount to a compelling justification,” Jayasuriya stated.

“I profusely thank the public of Sri Lanka and my fans for having stood by me during this difficult period” he added