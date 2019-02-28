India -Pakistan must urgently take steps for meaningful mutual engagement; UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called upon India and Pakistan to urgently take steps for a meaningful mutual engagement. Guterres appealed to the governments of both countries to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate. Guterres repeatedly stressed the importance of both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation. Guterres reiterated his strong condemnation of the attack against Indian security forces and said it is “essential that there be accountability under international law and the perpetrators of acts be brought swiftly to justice”.

