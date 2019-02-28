India, Pakistan should avoid further military action: Pentagon

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan is focused on de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and has urged them both to avoid further military action, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, without saying if he had spoken with his counterparts from either nation.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Shanahan had spoken with senior US military officials about the situation.

“Acting Secretary Shanahan’s focus is on de-escalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action,” the statement added.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations are running high. An Indian Air Force pilot was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday after an air combat that marked the worst escalation between the two countries in nearly two decades.