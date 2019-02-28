Latest NewsPolitics

“India will live as one, India will fight as one”, says PM Modi

Feb 28, 2019, 01:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country via video conferencing during Mahasamvaad.

We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development, said PM Modi. It is necessary to ensure nothing is done to dent morale of security forces,  PM Modi said.

India is going to attain even more strength and development in the times to come, says PM Modi.

We have to be hardworking in all spheres. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. Because they are there, the nation can scale new heights of development, says PM Modi.

India will live as one. India will work as one. India will grow as one. India will fight as one. India will win as one, says PM.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress has alleged that a married famous actor raped her when she was 18-years-old

Jan 30, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

Shama Sikander Raises Heat in Monokini and Bikini Vaccation Pics: See

Jul 24, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

Aam Aadmi Party pushed Delhi 30 years back : BJP

Feb 15, 2018, 07:24 am IST
amit-shah

125 Crore population, how is it possible to give jobs to everyone; Asks Amit Shah

May 27, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close