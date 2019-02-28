“India will live as one, India will fight as one”, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with over 1 crore BJP workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country via video conferencing during Mahasamvaad.

We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development, said PM Modi. It is necessary to ensure nothing is done to dent morale of security forces, PM Modi said.

India is going to attain even more strength and development in the times to come, says PM Modi.

India will live as one. India will work as one. India will grow as one. India will fight as one. India will win as one, says PM.