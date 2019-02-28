Latest NewsIndia

Indo-Pak tensions : This airlines temporarily suspends flights to India

Feb 28, 2019, 08:18 am IST
Canada’s flag carrier Air Canada Wednesday temporarily suspended its flights to India due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Pakistan on Wednesday closed its airspace for commercial flights and suspended flight operations across major airports. Pakistan has shut down all its airport after India shot down Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fighter jet after an airspace violation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector on Wednesday morning. “All Pakistan airports have been shut down. Flight operations have been suspended in Multan, Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad,” news agency ANI reported.

The Indian government has closed several airports close to the Line of Control (LoC) for commercial traffic. According to government sources, flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Leh, Amritsar, Pathankot, Dehradun and Dharamshala have been suspended till further notice. “The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency,” an official of the Airport Authority of India told news agency PTI. Official sources said that the entire airspace north of Delhi has been vacated.

