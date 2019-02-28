Japan Asks Pakistan To Act Strongly To Counter Terrorism

Earlier, the US has asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

Expressing its concerns over the situation in Kashmir, the Japanese government too demanded Imran Khan’s government to take strong measure to tackle terrorism while urging both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan is Concerned about the deteriorating situation in Kashmir. He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on 14Feb for which Islamic extremist group “Jaish-e-Mohammad” claimed responsibility; urge Pakistan to take stronger measures to counter terrorism.