Makran Cup Boxing: One gold, five silver medals for India

Feb 28, 2019, 08:11 pm IST
India got one gold and five silver medals at Makran cup boxing. National champion Deepak Singh was the lone Indian boxer to notch up gold while five others claimed silver medals in the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran. Deepak (49-kilogram) defeated Jaafar Naseri in the finals. However, none of the other five Indian finalists could win their summit clashes.

Finishing second on the podium were P Lalitha Prasad (52kg), Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (91kg). Manish, also a national champion, lost to Danial Shah Baksh, while Satish was beaten by Mohammad Mlias. Sanjeet, a gold-medallist at the India Open last year, went down to Eldin Ghossoun in his final bout.

Prasad could not put it past Omid Safa Ahmedi and settled for the second position. Duryodhan lost to Sajjad Zadeh Kezim in the welterweight final.  Earlier, Rohit Tokas (64kg) and Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg) lost in the semifinals to sign off with bronze medals.

