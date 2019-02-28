Latest NewsIndia

National Disaster Response Fund: Union government declared Rs 1600 crore to 4 States

Feb 28, 2019, 10:44 pm IST
The union government has released over 1600 crore rupees to Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and Rajasthan from the National Disaster Response Fund.

Over 1200 crore rupees have been sanctioned to Rajasthan and over 272 crore rupees to Jharkhand as drought relief assistance. Cyclone-hit Andhra Pradesh has been given around 83 crore rupees while flood-hit Manipur will get over 42 crore rupees.

The decision in this regard was taken at a High-Level Committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. The meeting was held to consider the additional Central Assistance to these four States, which were affected by floods, landslides cyclone and drought during 2018-19.

