Pakistan is dangerous for the entire World : Shiv Sena

Feb 28, 2019
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded continuous operations, dubbing the neighbouring country “dangerous” for the entire world. The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, said there cannot be peace across the globe until Pakistan is wiped off the world map.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, it sought to know whether the terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) were “cultural centres”, as according to that country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, there was no terrorist activity originating from its soil. “There cannot be world peace until Pakistan is eliminated from the global map. Countries like Pakistan are dangerous not only for India, but the entire world. There is no democracy in Pakistan, so their army chief misuses power in the name of prime minister and the government,” it said.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said. The Sena said, “The question which remains unanswered is if one strike on Pakistan is enough to avenge the death of our jawans? Their blood isn’t cheap. There should be continuous operations against the country to put an end to the terrorism continuing from there.”

