Ready to help you in easing out border tension with India: China to Pakistan

Amid tension between India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made an ‘urgent’ late-night call to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said that Beijing is ready to help in easing out the current border tension in Indian Subcontinent.

Wang said that he hoped China “could continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tensions.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry in the statement added that “China does not want to see the acts that violate the norms of international relations.”