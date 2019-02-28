Latest NewsInternational

Ready to help you in easing out border tension with India: China to Pakistan

Feb 28, 2019, 08:59 am IST
Less than a minute

Amid tension between India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made an ‘urgent’ late-night call to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said that Beijing is ready to help in easing out the current border tension in Indian Subcontinent.

Wang said that he hoped China “could continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tensions.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry in the statement added that “China does not want to see the acts that violate the norms of international relations.”

Tags

Related Articles

Priya Prakash Varrier strikes again on internet : ‘Oru Aadar Love’ Valentine’s Day special teaser out ,watch video

Feb 13, 2018, 09:19 pm IST

Germany says US withdrawal from Syria could arm fight against IS

Dec 20, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

52 militants killed in airstrike

Jan 20, 2019, 01:56 pm IST

Rajkumar abduction case : No evidence against Veerappan, says Court

Sep 25, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close