Settle Kashmir issue through dialogue,says Malala Yousafzai

Feb 28, 2019, 02:22 pm IST
Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, Nobel Laureate and UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai urged Prime Ministers of both the countries, Narendra Modi and Imran Khan, to show ‘true leadership’ by shaking hands and settling the long-pending Kashmir issue. Malala shared a note on Twitter with a hashtag #SayNoToWar, says retaliation and revenge isn’t a right option as it rarely ends.

“I ask the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to show true leadership in this difficult time: to sit down, shake hands and settle the current conflict and long-standing issue of Kashmir through dialogue,” the young Nobel Laureate tweeted.

