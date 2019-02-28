Supreme Court allows Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD and 2 directors

The Supreme Court allowed Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma and two directors forthwith in a criminal complaint filed against them. The apex court also directed attachment of personal properties of Sharma and other directors. It said the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police can also arrest Amrapali directors — Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar in the case.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said, the court never stopped any agency from arresting the directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police. The accused were in the custody of UP police till now as per the direction of the apex court in the case filed by home buyers.

Now, Delhi Police has been allowed to arrest and interrogate them in a separate case of cheating lodged with its EoW wing.