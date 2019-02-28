Latest NewsInternational

US requests UN vote on Venezuela

Feb 28, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
United States has requested a vote today at the UN Security Council on a draft resolution calling for the Presidential elections in Venezuela and unimpeded deliveries of humanitarian aid. Russia and China, who support President Nicolas Maduro, are likely to veto the measure that expresses deep concern about the actions of a regime that have caused an economic collapse.

The US-drafted measure expresses support for the peaceful restoration of democracy and rule of law in Venezuela and requests that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres broker a deal on holding fresh elections.

