USA – North Korea Summit: No agreement signed

The United States and North Korea have failed to reach a formal deal at the Hanoi Summit. US President Donald Trump said the talks ended with no agreement after he refused North Korean demand to lift all international sanctions. No joint communique was issued, despite high expectations beforehand for progress.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that he is willing to give up his nuclear weapons. Kim, however, did not elaborate on what denuclearisation would entail.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed various ways to advance denuclearisation and economic driven concepts, and the respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.

The two-day meeting in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi had come eight months after their historic summit in Singapore in June last year.