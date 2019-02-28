“We don’t want to know if you brushed your teeth or not or whether you slept or not…”; actress Divya Spandana hits out at Prime Minister

Congress social media head Divya Spandana has harshly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Lok Sabha member from Mandya hit out at Narendra Modi for his silence in the matter of Indian Air Force Wing Commander who was detained in Pakistan.

The former South-Indian actress in her social media handle raised her criticism. ” Our wing commander is missing since yday and they’re talking about booths?! BJP’s Yeddyurappa says they will win the elections because of the war? No words can describe the disgust.

People of India will not forget this.”, she tweeted.

Divya Spandana was professionally known as Ramya is a popular actress who mainly works in the South Indian film industry. Spandana joined the Indian National Congress in 2012 as a member of its youth wing; she later won a 2013 by-election to become a Member of Parliament for Mandya constituency in Karnataka but was defeated in general elections the following year. She has been appointed as the head of Congress’ digital media team.

Read her full tweets:

We don’t want to know if you brushed your teeth or not or whether you slept or not or whether you ate or not we want to know when you’re bringing our wing commander back home safely. #MeraJawaanSabseMajboot — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 28, 2019

The PM has all the time in the world to tweet on his fitness regime but not a single word on the loss of our army men yesterday. He takes all the credit for the strikes, but shows no remorse or sensitivity towards those who sacrifice their lives for us. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 28, 2019

.@arunjaitley you need to introspect. Your party Bharatiya Jhooti party has put out a message with an election campaign hashtag asking us to listen to PM’s speech tomorrow while we await details on missing IAF pilot. How insensitive!You’re consumed by power-the worst of humankind pic.twitter.com/3RmxwmG8B5 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 27, 2019