‘World’s largest video conference’ : PM Modi to interact with 1 crore BJP workers Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact Thursday with about one crore people in 15,000 locations through the “world’s largest video conference”, the BJP said Wednesday.

“Karyakartas (workers), volunteers and eminent citizens will connect with the prime minister through the NaMo app from around 15,000 locations at various districts and blocks,” its media head Anil Baluni said in a statement.

The exercise is part of the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Party president Amit Shah will attend the programme from the Delhi state BJP office, the statement added.All chief ministers and Cabinet ministers of the BJP-ruled states will participate in the programme besides the party’s office bearers.The party claimed that Modi’s address will reach approximately 10 crore people across various digital platforms.