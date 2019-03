Border Security Force (BSF) spy has arrested a Pakistani in Ferozpur, Punjab. The spy was nabbed from border outpost Mabbo.

He is identified as a 21-year-old Mohammad Shahrukh who hails from Moradabad. A mobile phone has been recovered from him, an investigation revealed that he is a member of six suspicious Whatsapp groups.

He was arrested under suspicious conditions near the post and was trying to click photos by wrapping himself in a bedsheet.