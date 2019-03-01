BJP informed that there will be a war before Lok Sabha election, says Pawan Kalyan

Telugu actor and leader of the ‘Jana Sena’ party Pawan Kalyan has made a revelation that some BJP leaders has informed him that there will be war before the upcoming general election.The BJP leaders had said this around two years ago. He informed this in public meeting at Kadappa district.

Pawan Kalyan’s party is a former ally of BJP in Andhra Pradesh. His party Jana Sena was a key ally of BJP in the 2014 general election. Late he quit NDA alleging that Narendra Modi who earlier made a promise that his government will give special staus to Andhra Pradesh, but Modi did not kept his word.

War is not a solution for the problems and a war will ultimately be disastrous for both India and Pakistan. Even the BJP leaders said that there will be war two years ago, that shows the condition our country passing through he said. BJP has no monopoly of Patriotism. The BJP claims that they were only patriots. We did not anybody’s certificate to prove that we are patriots. We are ten time patriots than BJP. The Muslims living in India does not need a certificate to prove their patriotism.Muslims have equal rights in India.India has made Azaruddin was made Indian cricket team captain and Abdul Kalam was made India’s president. If anybody tries to detract communal harmony we should defend them, he said to the party workers.

Pawan kalyan is the younger brother of Telugu Super Star Chiranjeevi. He formed his party in 2014. Earlier Chiranjeevi formed a party ‘Praja Rajyam’ in 2008. He later dissolved his party and joined Congress. He is a Rajya Sabha memer of Congress from the state. Pawan kalyan who entered politics through his brothers party later formed his own party.