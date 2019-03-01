“Can I Un-Retire”? Chris Gayle Rethinks About his Retirement Plans

West Indies’ Chris Gayle, chasing a mammoth target set by England, ensured that the team does not stop. The left-handed batsman hammered 14 sixes in the chase, the highest in the match. He scored his fastest ton, in 51 balls, and surpassed the 10,000-run mark. The 40-year-old eventually was cleaned up by Ben Stokes while batting on 162 in 97 balls.

Now, the golden form of Gayle has forced him to rethink about his retirement plans.

“What’s the matter with the body? I’m nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We’ll see. We’ll take it slowly,” Gayle said. “I’ve been playing a lot of T20 cricket, so it’s always going to be a difficult coming back into 50-over cricket. But eventually, the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format.”

Ardent Gayle fans are hopeful that the player would postpone his retirement.