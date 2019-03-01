Latest NewsSports

“Can I Un-Retire”? Chris Gayle Rethinks About his Retirement Plans

Mar 1, 2019, 09:09 am IST
Less than a minute

West Indies’ Chris Gayle, chasing a mammoth target set by England, ensured that the team does not stop. The left-handed batsman hammered 14 sixes in the chase, the highest in the match. He scored his fastest ton, in 51 balls, and surpassed the 10,000-run mark. The 40-year-old eventually was cleaned up by Ben Stokes while batting on 162 in 97 balls.

Now, the golden form of Gayle has forced him to rethink about his retirement plans.

“What’s the matter with the body? I’m nearly 40. But could I un-retire? We’ll see. We’ll take it slowly,” Gayle said. “I’ve been playing a lot of T20 cricket, so it’s always going to be a difficult coming back into 50-over cricket. But eventually, the body gets accustomed to the 50-over format.”
he asked.

Ardent Gayle fans are hopeful that the player would postpone his retirement.

Tags

Related Articles

IFFI 2018 to showcase 212 films, Israel the focus country

Nov 7, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

Right-wing activist groups FB pages and accounts deactivated

Jul 26, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

Significance of Param Vir Chakra- The Highest Military Decoration

Oct 23, 2017, 08:41 am IST

`One million initiative’ by UAE to nurture one million Arab coders

Oct 24, 2017, 05:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close