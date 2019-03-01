Clean Ganga projects to be finished in next 13 months,says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport, Highways and Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that the problem of pollution in Ganga would be solved within the next 13 months.

He said Ganga is now flowing uninterruptedly due to various schemes implemented under Namami Ganga project during the last four years, the minister said inaugurating and announcing various projects for the welfare of the people in the region. He said water transport facility had been provided from Allahabad to Farakka and up to the border of Bangladesh.

Cleaning Ganga was one of the major issues in the election manifesto of the BJP before the general elections in 2014. Several attempts by the previous government to make it clean had failed. Gadkari thanked the MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy for taking a keen interest in these projects. “In the next five years, you will be getting around (development projects worth) 1 lakh crore rupees,” Gadkari said.