Defence Minister was unaware of air strikes: Subramanian Swamy’s tweet ignites controversy

A recent tweet by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has ignited a fresh controversy. His tweet means that the defense minister Nirmala Sitharaman was unaware of the air strikes that destroy the terrorists camps in the Pakistan by Indian Air Force. He tweeted that only seven persons were aware of the air strikes.

I learn that our smash hit operation against terror camps in Pak and PoK was conceptualised by by just seven persons: PM NSA three service Chief and IB & RAW. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 1, 2019

Earlier Hindustan Times also has reported this.Hindustan Times reported that on February 18 Prime minister Modi gave approval for the air strike and Prime minister, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the chiefs of three forces, and the chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and RAW were aware of the details.