Justice Valmiki Mehta, judge of Delhi High Court, passed away today morning.

He suffered a heart attack. He was appointed judge of Delhi High Court on 15th April, 2009. Born on 6th June, 1959 at Mumbai, he completed graduation in B.Com(H) from Sri Venkateshwara College, Delhi University & LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

He started law practice in 1982. He as Designated as a Senior Advocate on 22.9.2001 at the age of 42 years.