‘Deny safe havens to terrorists’, US to Pakistan

The US administration has asked Pakistan to obey its UN security council commitments to deny terrorists safe havens and take actions against them operating them from its soil. This decision of US came after India submitted a dossier to Pakistan’s acting High Commissioner detailing the complicity of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the recent terror attack Pulwama on 44 troopers of CRPF.

The US has reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds. The US welcomed Islamabad’s decision to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot.