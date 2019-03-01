Fight against terrorism: Russia, Abu Dhabi express solidarity with India

Russia and Abu Dhabi have expressed their solidarity with India, in India’s war against terrorism. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his deep condolences on the Pulwama terrorist attack. He also conveyed solidarity of the people of the Russian Federation with the people of India in the fight against terrorism.

Also, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Crown Prince underscored UAE’s keenness on ensuring peace and stability in India-Pakistan ties.