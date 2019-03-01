Ganesh and Bhavana in ’99’

’99’ is a new Kannada film which’s shooting is progressing. The film has Ganesh and Malayali actress Bhavana in the lead roles. The movie is being directed by Preetham Gubbi and produced by Ramu Films. The movie’s first look poster was released on Valentine’s Day.

Bhavana, who has been away from movies post her marriage, is making a comeback of sorts with ’99’. She was last seen in Kannada in the blockbuster Shiva Rajkumar starrer ‘Tagaru’. ’99’ will be her second film with Ganesh after sharing screen space with him in ‘Romeo’.

’99’ is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil film ’96’, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Upon its release last October, ’96’ emerged as a huge success. It is unarguably one of the most sensational blockbusters in South Indian cinema in recent years. Directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Prem Kumar, ’96’ tells a poignant tale of two childhood sweethearts who get to meet after two decades for a school reunion.