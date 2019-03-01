CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Ganesh and Bhavana in ’99’

Mar 1, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

’99’ is a new Kannada film which’s shooting is progressing. The film has Ganesh and Malayali actress Bhavana in the lead roles. The movie is being directed by Preetham Gubbi and produced by Ramu Films. The movie’s first look poster was released on Valentine’s Day.

Bhavana, who has been away from movies post her marriage, is making a comeback of sorts with ’99’. She was last seen in Kannada in the blockbuster Shiva Rajkumar starrer ‘Tagaru’. ’99’ will be her second film with Ganesh after sharing screen space with him in ‘Romeo’.

’99’ is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil film ’96’, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Upon its release last October, ’96’ emerged as a huge success. It is unarguably one of the most sensational blockbusters in South Indian cinema in recent years. Directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Prem Kumar, ’96’ tells a poignant tale of two childhood sweethearts who get to meet after two decades for a school reunion.

Tags

Related Articles

Adnan Sami

Super Twitter troll by Adnan Sami to Pakistan

Mar 19, 2018, 10:37 am IST

ISRO to launch 14 rockets from Sriharikota

Jan 1, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
Alia-Bhatt's-Sister-Finally-Reacts-About-Her-Relationship-With-Ranbir

Alia Bhatt’s Sister Finally Reacts About Her Relationship With Ranbir

Jun 12, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Amala Paul celebrated her 27th birthday

Oct 27, 2018, 08:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close