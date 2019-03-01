GST collection drops In February

The GST collection in the month of February stood at 97,247 crore rupees. However, the collection in the previous month was over one lakh crore rupees. Finance Ministry informed that the total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of January up to 28th February is over 73 lakh.

Total Gross GST revenue collected in February, 2019 is ? 97,247 crore of which CGST is ? 17,626 crore, SGST is ? 24,192 crore, IGST is ? 46,953 crore (including ? 21,384 crore collected on imports) and Cess is ? 8,476 crore (including ? 910 crore collected on imports). — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 1, 2019

The Government has settled 19,470 crore rupees to CGST and 15,747 crores to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of February 2019 is over 37,000 crore rupees for CGST and around 40,000 crore rupees for the SGST.