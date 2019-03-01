Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

GST collection drops In February

Mar 1, 2019, 08:45 pm IST
Less than a minute
GST
GST- Center's monsoon bonanza

The GST collection in the month of February stood at 97,247 crore rupees. However, the collection in the previous month was over one lakh crore rupees. Finance Ministry informed that the total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of January up to 28th February is over 73 lakh.

The Government has settled 19,470 crore rupees to CGST and 15,747 crores to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of February 2019 is over 37,000 crore rupees for CGST and around 40,000 crore rupees for the SGST.

Tags

Related Articles

“Rajiv Gandhi supervised killing of Sikhs during Anti-Sikh riots”, claims prominent politician

Jan 29, 2018, 06:32 pm IST
Mohanlal-Mamootty

Mohanlal, Mammootty and other AMMA members will perform in Abu Dhabi to raise flood relief fund

Nov 25, 2018, 10:52 am IST

Curious Minor Boy inserts USB cable into Penis without Thinking After Effect!!

Jul 6, 2018, 10:29 pm IST

Traditional selling to digital marketing: advanced tech-Kolkata

Mar 17, 2018, 01:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close