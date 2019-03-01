ICC T20 Rankings: Rahul and Kuldeep in top 10 list

K.L.Rahul was the lone Indian to feature in the top 10 batting list in the latest ICC T20 International Players Rankings.Rahul made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50 in the just-concluded T20 series against Australia.

Formerly top-ranked Virat Kohli up two places to 17th and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni up seven places to 56th have also gained among Indian batsmen. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah up 12 places to 15th and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya up 18 places to a career-best 43rd have also advanced. However, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has dropped two places to occupy the fourth spot.

In the ICC Men’s T20 International Team Rankings, India have retained their second position. Australia have overtaken South Africa and England to reach third place and to within two points of India. Afghanistan retained eighth and Ireland 17th position. Pakistan lead the team rankings with 135 points, 13 points ahead of India.