If Pak continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target their camps: India

The Indian Air Force (IAF), Army and Navy on Thursday held a joint press conference at Delhi’s South Block and said that they were on high alert and ready to deal with any misadventure of Pakistan amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-powered nations. Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor told the media at a tri-service press conference that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) breached the Indian airspace west of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Pakistani attempt was to target Indian military installations but the Pakistani jets were forced to retreat by Indian MiG, Sukhoi and Mirage aircraft.

Major General Surendra Singh Mahal said that PAF’s targets on Wednesday included a Brigade Headquarters, a Battalion Headquarters and logistics installations in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Indian weapons systems had been put on high alert and mechanized forces had been placed on standby.

“As long as Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, we will continue to target the terror camps,” Major General SS Mahal added.

Rear Admiral DS Gujral said: “The Indian Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised in three dimensions – surface, under the sea and in the air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain.

“I can assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by the Navy whenever needed,” he said.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early on Tuesday. It came 12 days after the Jaish claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.