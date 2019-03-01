Latest NewsIndia

India All Set to Welcome IAF Pilot Abhinandan

Mar 1, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be handed over to Indian High Commission in Islamabad today. Exact time of handing over is being worked out, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Pakistan government sources. Varthaman’s will return to India from Pakistan via Wagah border.

Meanwhile, YouTube has removed 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday, on the request of the IT Ministry.

Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27 after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

