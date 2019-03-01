ISL: Match between Kerala Blasters and North East United ended in draw

In Indian Super League(ISL) football, Kerala Blasters FC drew their final match of the season against NorthEast United. Ten-man NorthEast United FC stood firm and stayed resilient to play out a goalless draw and deny Kerala Blasters FC a chance to end their Hero Indian Super League campaign with a win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Having already secured a spot in the playoff, NorthEast confirmed the fourth place in the standings with 29 points from 18 games and will now face Bengaluru FC in the semi-final. Blasters ended their league season in the ninth spot with just two wins and 15 points after 18 matches.