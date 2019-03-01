Latest NewsIndia

J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces,3 terrorists trapped

Mar 1, 2019, 06:52 am IST
Less than a minute

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Babagund village near Langate area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped so far. The exchange of fire started in the wee hours of Friday. However, no casualties have been reported from either side in the encounter till the time. The operation was underway when the last reports came in.

“Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district’s Handwara area. Two to three terrorists believed to be trapped,” the news agency ANI reported.

Tags

Related Articles

#MeToo: Markfed manager suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Nov 4, 2018, 07:26 am IST

PM to inaugurate Indian Science Congress

Jan 2, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Congress111

Chips in Set Top Boxes : Narendra Modi Govt is ‘surveillance sarkar’ ,says Congress

Apr 16, 2018, 08:46 pm IST

Prthviraj Shares First Look Poster of his Upcoming Venture ‘Ayyappan’

Nov 17, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close