J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces,3 terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Babagund village near Langate area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped so far. The exchange of fire started in the wee hours of Friday. However, no casualties have been reported from either side in the encounter till the time. The operation was underway when the last reports came in.

“Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district’s Handwara area. Two to three terrorists believed to be trapped,” the news agency ANI reported.