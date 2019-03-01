J&K : Two terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter

Two terrorists have been killed by security forces in Babagund village near Langate area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. However, police is yet to confirm the identity and affiliation of the slain. The exchange of fire started in the wee hours of Friday. Though firing is now stopped in the area, a search operation was still underway when the last reports came in.

According to sources, the joint forces of Army’s 22 RR, 92 battalion CRPF and SOG of police launched a cordon-and-search operation following specific input about the presence of terrorists at Khanu Babagund hamlet in Langate at around 9 pm on Thursday. Artificial lights were installed to prevent the terrorists from escaping owing to darkness.

With the searches being intensified in the area, terrorists opened fire at the forces around 1:00 am on Friday, leading to a gunfight which is yet to be concluded. The army has already rushed more reinforcements in the area.

Meanwhile, in a seperate incident, a civilian has been injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector on Thursday. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla district through out the night. However, Indian Army has responded to the Pakistani firing in adequate measure.

The Kupwara encounter comes days after the Indian Air Force (IAF), in a pre-dawn airstrike, bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side, 12 days after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group carried out the dastardly Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

They said the IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded the terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in the well-planned strike destroying Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the operation.