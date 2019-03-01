Kerala man arrested for Facebook post against Indian Army

Kerala man arrested for posting derogatory remarks against the Indian Army in Facebook.

Sudhi, a native of Vemballoor in Kaipamangalam Trissur, posted a note in the Facebook on February 17 against the soldiers serving in Kashmir.

He was taken into custody and interrogated on receiving a complaint and after that his arrest was recorded. He was arrested for trying to create tensions in the society. He was later released on bail. He told police that he just translated the lines of a Kashmiri poet to Malayalam.