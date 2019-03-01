Lal Jose’s next film will have Nimisha and Biju Menon

Nimisha Sajayan will play the female lead in the new film of veteran director Lal Jose. She will for the first time team up with Biju Menon. Nimisha who has bagged the prestigious Kerala state film award for best actress is doing a Lal Jose film also for the first time.

Prageesh PG, a former journalist, is scripting the movie, which is reportedly set in the backdrop of the socio-political issues in Kannur. This is the first time Biju Menon and Nimisha are coming together for a film. Suresh Krishna and Indrans will also be seen in major roles. A few theatre artists and newcomers will also be acting in the movie. In the technical side, S Kumar will be cranking the camera and edits will be by Ranjan Abraham.