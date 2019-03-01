Maharashtra civic polls: Congress makes a clean sweep

Congress registered a historic victory in the civic polls held in BJP ruled Maharashtra. In the Sillod municipal council election, the Congress got 24 seats out of 26. BJP got only two seats and Shiv Sena got nil. The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) had fielded about 20 candidates but was completely routed.

Sillod is a part of the Jalna parliamentary constituency represented by BJP’s state party chief Raosaheb Danve.

Congress nominee for the president’s post, Rajarshi Nikam, defeated her BJP rival Ashok Tayade by over 10,000 votes. Nikam polled 19,563 votes.