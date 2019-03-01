Modi Govt bans Jamaat-e-Islami under UAPA

Socio-religious group Jamaat-e-Islami of Jammu & Kashmir has been banned by the central government. The order was issued late on Thursday, with a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stating that the Jamaat has been declared illegal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government declares the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir as an ‘unlawful association’,” said the statement issued by the MHA.

Leaders linked to JeI were raided in the Valley last week, as part of a crackdown on separatist elements following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama.

In the raids conducted by J&K Police on February 22-23, Jamaat chief Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz, his spokesperson Zahid Ali and nearly two dozen cadres were taken into custody. The cadres were held up from several parts of South Kashmir, including Anantnag, Pahalgam, Dialgam and Tral.