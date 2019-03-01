Pakistan again violates ceasefire: Civilians injured in heavy shelling

Pakistan has once again violated ceasefire. This is the eighth consecutive day that it has violated the ceasefire.

The ceasefire violation has been reported from Kamalkote area along LoC in Uri Sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward posts in the area while Indian side also retaliated in a befitting manner.

Pakistan on today heavily shelled areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts leaving a woman injured. Pakistan troops used heavy guns including Howitzer 105 mm to target civilian areas in Poonch.

A woman identified as Naseem Akhtar was injured in the firing in Mankote area of Poonch. Seven civilians have been injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, a woman was killed and a jawan was injured when Pakistani Army heavily shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire for over 60 times during the last one week by targeting over 70 civilian and forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in which one woman was killed and 9 persons were injured.