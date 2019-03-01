Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan Foreign Minister Says JeM Chief Masood Azhar is in Country, But there is No Evidence Against him

Mar 1, 2019, 10:09 am IST
China, Thursday appeared non-committal about its stand on a fresh proposal moved by the US, the UK and France in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Masood Azhar’s JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between the two nations.

Now, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Masood Azhar is in Pakistan he is unwell.

“He is in Pakistan, according to my information,He is unwell to the extent that he can’t leave his house, because he’s really unwell.

Qureshi added that for the Pakistani authorities to arrest Azhar, India would first have to hand over proof that is “acceptable in Pakistani courts.”

