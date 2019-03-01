Return of IAF Pilot Forces Beating Retreat Ceremony at Wagah to be Cancelled

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman captured by Pakistan after his plane crashed on the other side of LoC while on a mission, will be handed over to India by Pakistani authorities today at the Wagah-Attari joint check-post.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been cancelled for the day, according to reports. Briefing the media Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar said the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border will not be held today, adding that Senior team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive the Wing Commander.