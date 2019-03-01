Latest NewsIndia

Return of IAF Pilot Forces Beating Retreat Ceremony at Wagah to be Cancelled

Mar 1, 2019, 03:54 pm IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman captured by Pakistan after his plane crashed on the other side of LoC while on a mission, will be handed over to India by Pakistani authorities today at the Wagah-Attari joint check-post.

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been cancelled for the day, according to reports. Briefing the media Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar said the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border will not be held today, adding that Senior team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive the Wing Commander.

