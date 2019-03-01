Tata launches new version Hexa : Price and Features

Tata Motors had launched its Hexa SUV in January 2017. After over 2-years, the company has unveiled an updated version of the SUV at Rs 14.38 lakhs for the XM variant. The base XE variant, which was priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, has now been discontinued. The new 2019 Hexa gets minor exterior updates, however, there are no noticeable changes in the cars’ interiors.

As far as the exteriors of Tata Hexa are concerned, the 2019 model of Hexa will come in five colours options with the dual tone roof in the top end variants in two colours – Infinity Black and Titanium Grey.

On the inside, the XM, XMA and XM+ variants of the 2019 Hexa will receive the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, in place of the older 5-inch system. The 2019 Hexa is also compatible with Android Auto. It comes with a new 10-speaker JBL system. The interiors of these variants also get a chrome finish around the AC vents and infotainment screen and a black finish on the lower part of the steering wheel.

The 2019 Hexa has 7 different variants. The XE and XM variants of 2019 Hexa generates 148bhp/320 Nm while in the XM+ and XT/XTA variants it generates 154bhp /400 Nm. The XMA and XTA variants on the 2019 Hexa comes with a 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels while the manual variants – the XM, XM+, XT and XT 4×4 – get the 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloys.

Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, SN Barman said, “In our continuous endeavour to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.”

With the launch of 2019 Hexa, Tata Motors is looking to take on Mahindra XUV500 and Mahindra Scorpio. However, the company will phase out the Hexa altogether by the middle of the next year and replace it with the new H7X seven-seater SUV.