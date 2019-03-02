2019 Lok Sabha polls is about stability versus vulnerability,says PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the 2019 Lok Sabha election was about offering strength against vulnerability, asserting the BJP-led NDA would provide stability.

Hitting out at the opposition and dynastic politics, PM Modi said “My only family is 130 crore Indians. I will live for them. I will die for them,” he said.

After launching some projects in the Rail and Road sectors here, PM Modi also took a dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying the “recounting minister” has to now apply for bail just like the party’s “first family”, apparently referring to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

“The 2019 Lok Sabha elections have two distinct sides. Our side offers strength and stability. The other offers weakness and vulnerability. Our leaders’ work culture is known across India. But the other side is in confusion. They have no name to offer as national leader and have no vision for India’s growth,” he said.

PM Modi has been describing the proposed opposition coalition or “mahagathbandhan” as “mahamilavat,”(adulterated).

Recalling the 2009 polls, PM Modi took a dig at the DMK-Congress coalition, saying ministers were handpicked not by the prime minister but by those who had nothing to do with public service.

“There was telephone bargaining for minister’s posts,” he said.

He said the NDA government took “historic” steps against corruption under which fake companies have been shut.

“The corrupt has to answer. The famous recounting minister, who took pride in treating badly, insulting the middle class, has to apply for bail just like his party’s first family”, he said.