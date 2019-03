Five activists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court in Bhopal for carrying explosives. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.

The activists include Javed Nagauri, Abdul Aziz, Md Adil, Zuber and Abdul Wahid, all associates of SIMI senior functionary Abu Faisal.