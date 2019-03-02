Algeria protests: peoples denounce president’s bid

In Algeria, thousands of people have taken to streets angry at 81-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to seek a fifth term in office. Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital Algiers.

Protests broke out in the country after Bouteflika confirmed his candidacy. He has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 and is currently undergoing medical checks in Switzerland.

Bouteflika came to power in 1999 and is credited with putting an end to a civil war that is estimated to have killed more than one lakh people.