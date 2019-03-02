Latest NewsInternational

Algeria protests: peoples denounce president’s bid

Mar 2, 2019, 08:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Algeria, thousands of people have taken to streets angry at 81-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to seek a fifth term in office. Police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital Algiers.

Protests broke out in the country after Bouteflika confirmed his candidacy. He has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 and is currently undergoing medical checks in Switzerland.

Bouteflika came to power in 1999 and is credited with putting an end to a civil war that is estimated to have killed more than one lakh people.

Tags

Related Articles

#Metoo: Google employees conduct “walk off the job” protest

Nov 2, 2018, 02:15 pm IST

Aadhaar biometric data cannot be hacked, says Union IT Minister

Jul 16, 2018, 08:35 am IST

Now the truth is out: Congress made fake phone calls to target BJP!

May 21, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

22-year-old Chennai tourist hit and died by a stone hit during a clash in Jammu and Kashmir

May 8, 2018, 09:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close