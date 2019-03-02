Latest NewsInternational

British MP Says UK Stands Shoulder-to-Shoulder with India in Outrage Over Pulwama Attack

Mar 2, 2019, 03:44 pm IST
Britain stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage over the Pulwama terror attack, and in determination to work towards defeating terrorism that threatens both the countries, British MP and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said Saturday.

“I’m sure I speak for millions of people in my own country when I say we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with India in outrage at the killings in Pulwama, and in our determination to work with you to defeat the terrorist foe that threatens us both,” Boris Johnson, a former mayor of London, said.

“And we will succeed, and we will defeat them because in the end, it is our values that are superior to those of the terrorists, and those who sponsor them,” he said.

