CEC Clarifies If India-Pak Tensions Would Force a Shift in Election Dates

Tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack will not delay the Lok Sabha elections, news agency PTI quoted Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora as saying today. “The polls will be held on time,” said Mr Arora, who had reviewed electoral preparedness in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

“Election Commission has the capability to hold elections on time,” Arora said at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday.

Arora, who was was in Lucknow to hold a review meeting with state officials for the upcoming general elections, also warned of “harsh consequences” if a candidate fails to provide accurate information in his affidavit.

He said that a new notification from the commission requires candidates to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country. “The Income Tax department will look into it, and any discrepancies found will be uploaded on the Election Commission’s website. Strict action will then be initiated,” the news agency quoted Mr Arora as saying.