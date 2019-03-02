Latest NewsIndia

Centre Continues Its Tough Actions Against Jamaat-e-Islami

Mar 2, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Days after the centre banned the Jamaat-e-Islami J&K (JeI), houses of dozens of workers and leaders of the group have been sealed by authorities at several locations across the Kashmir valley. Magistrates issued orders of sealing all institutions and properties linked to the JeI. The home ministry, on Thursday, had declared the JeI an unlawful organisation for five years, and over 200 of its workers were arrested in the last four days.

More than 70 bank accounts linked to the organisation were sealed and many others are under the government’s scanner only in Srinagar. The government also froze various cash funds amounting to Rs 52 crore belonging to Jamaat. As many as 200 leaders and cadre from the separatist organisation were taken into preventive custody ahead of Article 35A hearing later in the week. The government evoked UAPA against the organisation.

Tags

Related Articles

executioner

WANTED!!! State government is searching for executioners

Jul 11, 2018, 11:25 am IST

Former Bihar Minister Manju Verma surrendered in the court

Nov 20, 2018, 03:59 pm IST
income-tax-refund-check-irs-getty_large

NRIs don’t have to give details of bank accounts while filing their income tax

Jul 26, 2017, 02:28 pm IST
delhi-woman-taught-unforgettable-lesson-2-youngsters-chased

Delhi woman who taught unforgettable lesson to 2 youngsters who chased her

Mar 1, 2018, 08:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close