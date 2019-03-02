Centre Continues Its Tough Actions Against Jamaat-e-Islami

Days after the centre banned the Jamaat-e-Islami J&K (JeI), houses of dozens of workers and leaders of the group have been sealed by authorities at several locations across the Kashmir valley. Magistrates issued orders of sealing all institutions and properties linked to the JeI. The home ministry, on Thursday, had declared the JeI an unlawful organisation for five years, and over 200 of its workers were arrested in the last four days.

More than 70 bank accounts linked to the organisation were sealed and many others are under the government’s scanner only in Srinagar. The government also froze various cash funds amounting to Rs 52 crore belonging to Jamaat. As many as 200 leaders and cadre from the separatist organisation were taken into preventive custody ahead of Article 35A hearing later in the week. The government evoked UAPA against the organisation.