India Vs Australia 1st ODI: India beat Australia by six wickets

Mar 2, 2019, 11:43 pm IST
An unbeaten 141-run stand between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav took India to a six-wicket win in the first of the five-match ODI series against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Needing 237 for victory, India slumped to 99 for four, but Jadhav’s grit and Dhoni’s experience during their 141-run partnership helped India reach the target with 10 balls to spare. Jadhav made 81 not out – his fifth ODI fifty – off 87 balls, while Dhoni was unbeaten on 59.

India had restricted Australia to a modest 236 for seven after the visitors opted to bat. The hosts then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, scoring 240-4 in 48.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 236 for 7 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 50, Glenn Maxwell 40; Mohammed Shami 2/44).

India: 240-4 in 48.2 overs (MS Dhoni 59, Kedar Jadhav 81; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/35).

