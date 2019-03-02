India Vs Australia 1st ODI: India beat Australia by six wickets

An unbeaten 141-run stand between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav took India to a six-wicket win in the first of the five-match ODI series against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Needing 237 for victory, India slumped to 99 for four, but Jadhav’s grit and Dhoni’s experience during their 141-run partnership helped India reach the target with 10 balls to spare. Jadhav made 81 not out – his fifth ODI fifty – off 87 balls, while Dhoni was unbeaten on 59.

India had restricted Australia to a modest 236 for seven after the visitors opted to bat. The hosts then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, scoring 240-4 in 48.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 236 for 7 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 50, Glenn Maxwell 40; Mohammed Shami 2/44).

India: 240-4 in 48.2 overs (MS Dhoni 59, Kedar Jadhav 81; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/35).

MS Dhoni finishes it off in style. Kedar Jadhav (81*) and MS Dhoni (59*) hit half-centuries as #TeamIndia win by 6 wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the 5 match ODI series #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HHA7FfEDjZ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2019