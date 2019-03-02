M.Padmakumar to direct a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film starring Gokul Suresh

M.Padmakumar is presently working on the epic film ‘Maamaankam’, which he took up halfway after its original director Sajeev Pillai was ousted by the producer. After the completion of ‘Maamaankam’, Padmakumar will be starting works on a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film. Gokul Suresh will be playing one of the leads in this upcoming movie.

The bilingual film is being scripted by Viswan, who has earlier directed a film called ‘Appavum Veenjum’. Tamil actors like Vidharth of ‘Mynaa’ fame and Samuthirakani will also be part of the cast. The movie is reportedly a thriller set in Coimbatore.