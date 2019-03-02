Mankatha 2: Ajith and director Venkat Prabhu to join hands

Rumours are in the air that a sequel to the blockbuster film Mankatha’ will happen soon. Fuelling these rumours director Venkat Prabhu has met with Ajith Kumar. The buzz about a sequel to the movie has already thrilled the fans. Adding up to their excitement, Venkat Prabhu took to his social media handle last day to share a photo taken with Ajith. It is said that the two met for a brief discussion about their new film. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

‘Mankatha’ the 50th film of Ajith Kumar was directed by Venkat Prabhu. And it is one of the biggest hits in Ajith’s career and enjoys a huge fan following.