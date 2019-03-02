Latest NewsIndia

Masood Azhar Undergoes Dialysis in Pakistan Army’s Hospital

Mar 2, 2019, 03:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, is suspected to be suffering from renal failure and is under regular dialysis at an army hospital in Rawalpindi in Pakistan, officials told news agency PTI. This comes a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Azhar was “too unwell to leave the house”.

This suggestion of security officials came after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the JeM chief is “unwell”.

“Recent reports indicate that Masood Azhar is now afflicted with renal failure and is under treatment and regular dialysis at the army hospital in Rawalpindi, the headquarters of the Pakistan Army,” a senior security official said.

Tags

Related Articles

Helicopter carrying CoBRA commandos crash lands in Sukma

Apr 27, 2017, 04:48 pm IST

Manmarziyaan trailer: A blended mixture of Love, Right Decision and Emotions

Aug 9, 2018, 01:00 pm IST

Temple purifies with ‘Gangajal’ after woman MLA performs puja

Jul 30, 2018, 09:19 pm IST
second ambani of indian cinema

Meet the Bollywood actor who also known as second Ambani

Apr 11, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close