Masood Azhar Undergoes Dialysis in Pakistan Army’s Hospital

Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, is suspected to be suffering from renal failure and is under regular dialysis at an army hospital in Rawalpindi in Pakistan, officials told news agency PTI. This comes a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Azhar was “too unwell to leave the house”.

This suggestion of security officials came after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the JeM chief is “unwell”.

“Recent reports indicate that Masood Azhar is now afflicted with renal failure and is under treatment and regular dialysis at the army hospital in Rawalpindi, the headquarters of the Pakistan Army,” a senior security official said.